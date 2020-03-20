Outbreak of potholes on stretch of one of Offaly's busiest roads

There has been an outbreak of potholes on one of the busiest roads in Offaly.

The potholes are on the stretch of N52 bypass around Tullamore which stretches from Mucklagh to Arden.

Many of them are on the approaches to, and exits off the roundabouts on the bypass.

The two in the picture are located just after the Mucklagh roundabout on the way into Tullamore and easy to miss as you exit the roundabout.

The next three pictures show a series of large potholes as you approach the roundabout at the Tullamore Dew Distillery heading in the direction of Birr.

While the next two pictures show a number of potholes that have opened up approaching Cloncoolig roundabout near Tesco.