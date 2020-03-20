Novel advertising opportunity being offered to businesses in Tullamore

Expressions of interest are sought by Tullamore Municipal District from businesses or organisations to avail of a unique advertising opportunity.

Advertising is being offered on selected roundabouts in prominent areas of Tullamore town. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to display approved advertising signs on the roundabouts.

Application forms detailing these locations are available by contacting the Municipal District of Tullamore, Town Hall, Cormac St., Tullamore –057 93 52470, during normal offce hours, or alternatively can be downloaded from Offaly County Council’s website www.offaly.ie.

Application Form together with Bid Offer Form to arrive no later than 4pm on April 9 to the offices of Tullamore Municipal District.

This initiative is a partnership between Tullamore Municipal District, Tullamore Tidy Towns Committee and Tullamore and District Chamber.