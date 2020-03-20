Applications being sought for Community Grants in Tullamore

Applications for Community Grants are invited from Community and Voluntary ‘Not for Proft’ groups, within the Municipal District of Tullamore, and which rely predominantly on fund raising and donations to operate.

The community grants are intended for the following uses only:

1. Tidy Towns/Villages Projects

2. Festivals/Events

3. Christmas Lights/Accessories in towns/villages

4. Residential Estate Enhancement

5. Graveyard Enhancement

6. Community Capital Works (once-off grant will be considered only)

General purpose day to day running expenses of organisations will not be considered.

Application forms and details are available from the offces of Municipal District of Tullamore, Town Hall, Cormac St., Tullamore – 057 93 52470, during normal offce hours, or alternatively can be downloaded from Offaly County Council’s website www.offaly.ie.

Fully completed applications must be submitted on the official 2020 Application Form to the offices of Municipal District of Tullamore, Town Hall, Cormac St., Tullamore no later than 4pm on April 9. Tom Shanahan, Director of Services, Offaly County Council