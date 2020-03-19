WATCH: Takeaway in Midlands comes up with genius collection system during coronavirus crisis

One takeaway in the Midlands has come up with an inventive way to adapt their business model in line with the Covid-19 containment measures.

Rose Palace Chinese Takeaway, situated on the Well Road just off the Main Street in Portlaoise, has implemented a novel way of continuing to trade as the country is gripped by the Covid-19 virus.

Lads.. don't be stuck for a Chinese takeaway..

There a always a way around the closures pic.twitter.com/OzQsQQfN51 — will.... ☘☘ (@cloneywill) March 18, 2020

Orders are placed and paid for over the phone and instead of simply opening door and handing over the food, risking a direct breach of social distancing, the takeaway uses what looks like a rope pulley-system to lower than the food via an upstairs window.

A simple but efficient method, it gets the job done and it's a win-win for the staff and customer alike!