Tragic day on country's roads as three people killed in separate accidents

It has been a day of tragedy on the country's roads with three people losing their lives on separate incidents in Dublin, Meath and Kildare.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 4.25pm today at Dún An Óir, Oldbawn, Tallaght, Dublin 24.

A male in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a refuse lorry during the course of his work. He was removed for post-mortem which is scheduled to take place at a later date.

No other injuries were reported. The road remains closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene.

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a van that occurred at approximately 12.20pm today at Kells Road (R147), Navan, County Meath.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date.

No other injuries were reported. A technical examination has been carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to them.

There was also a fatal road traffic collision at 12.30pm today involving a lorry and a pedestrian at Main Street, Clane, County Kildare.

The pedestrian, a woman who is understood to be in her 80s, was taken to Naas General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date. No further injuries were reported.

The services of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.