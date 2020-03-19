Tullamore Tribune open for business and here to help

The Tullamore Tribune is open for business during the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

"We would ask customers not to visit our office but journalists and advertising personnel are working and you can contact us on 057 93 21152 or email us at the following addresses," editor Ger Scully said.

Contact Details Below:

Advertising Department:

advertising@tullamoretribune. ie

News:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

news@tullamoretribune.ie

gearoid@tullamoretribune.ie

Sports:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

"The Tribune is providing support and coverage to local groups, organisations and communities during the ongoing emergency. Please contact us if you have an initiative which you wish to promote in the region," Ger added.