Offaly café comes up with great idea to support local businesses

The Square café in Tullamore has come up with a great way we can all support our local businesses at this difficult time.

The café said: "The majority of small local businesses need our help. Very little help has been forthcoming to help those affected by Covid 19 by the government compared to other countries and it looks like they are not in a rush to do so despite small businesses badly needing their help.

They have decided to buy three €30 vouchers from three businesses in town who are closed by the ongoing pandemic.

The café will then run a competition when they are open to give them away.

They called on others in the town to do the same, both businesses and residents, particularly for mother's day.

They asked people to share their purchases online to inspire others to do the same. Brilliant!

If anyone wants a voucher from The Square Café, call 0857118975. They are doing 20% extra free on all vouchers bought for a limited time.

