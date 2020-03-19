Offaly councillor says fake news sites during Covid-19 are "evil"

AN Offaly councillor has slammed fake news this week, pointing out that websites disseminating incorrect claims and advice about Covid-19 are "disgraceful and evil."



"There is an awful lot of fake news on the internet and on Facebook," said Cllr John Clendennen. "Many of us see them for what they are and treat them with a pinch of salt, but many people don't. These fake stories are increasing mental harm, anxiety and fear in our communties."



He urged people to get their information from the experts. "When it comes to Covid-19 advice I would urge people to only follow the advice from three organisations - the HSE, the World Health Organisation and the government of Ireland. I would also urge people to limit their social media exposure because too much exposure to social media during this very difficult time is making people more anxious and fearful." He urged people to switch off from the constant newscycle for periods of time and go for a walk or read a book.

Cllr Clendennen is also a member of the Vintners Federation of Ireland and he said the VFI willingly asked its members to close their pubs during the crisis. "This was willingly undertaken for the greater good by the pubs of Offaly." The councillor said he didn't know of one pub which isn't complying with the order to shut one's doors to the public.

"People rely on pubs for a very important social outlet. There is no doubt this will impact on some people's mental wellbeing, but obviously this was the only course of action open to us."