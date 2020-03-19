Offaly gin distillery to produce sanitizer for medical staff tackling coronavirus

Tullamore-based Mór Irish Gin are beginning to produce sanitiser amid a shortage for medical staff and institutions during the current coronavirus emergency.

In a post, the company said: "Not what you would have expected a month ago, but sure here we are."

"Due to the shortage of hand sanitiser in Ireland and globally, and as we are in a position to manufacture this in our distillery, we are beginning production and will have supply available ASAP.

"This will be made at The WHO spec of 75%, for hands and surfaces. This is predominantly being supplied to the healthcare industry however, is there any interest in us also selling excess supply to the public?"

If so, get in touch with Eoin.Bara@MorIrishGin.com

The company are also now seeking help to get their hands on HDPE plastic bottles for the sanitiser.