Offaly gardaí clamp down on disqualified and uninsured drivers

Offaly gardaí have been clamping down heavily on uninsured and disqualified drivers in the county in recent days.

On Thursday, using the new mobility app and ANPR, gardaí detected a disqualified van driver. The vehicle was seized.

On Wednesday, an Offaly Roads Policing Unit was out and about in Edenderry and seized a number of vehicles being driven by uninsured drivers.

On Tuesday, St. Patrick's Day, Offaly Roads Policing unit stopped a driver who was uninsured and disqualified from driving for the last four years. The car was seized and a court appearance will follow.

On Monday, Offaly Roads Policing Unit out and about Killoughey stopped and seized another car. The driver was uninsured and had no licence.

On the same day near Cloncollig in Tullamore, Offaly Roads Policing identified a number of non-insured drivers using ANPR and the mobility app.

"Identifying those driving while disqualified and uninsured is important to us all," gardaí said. "Please report any suspicious persons and vehicles in your area."