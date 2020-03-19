Spate of supermarket thefts in the Midlands amid coronavirus shutdown

Gardaí are investigating a number of thefts from retailers in Laois, Offaly and Kildare in recent days as the country remains in a state of partial shutdown due to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, March 18, a group of individuals decided to target a number of retailers to steal produce.

Two males entered Supervalu Monasterevin and attempted to steal €200 worth of groceries. Staff interrupted this enterprise and they fled.

They made their way to Portarlington where they stole €170 worth of baby food and product.

Having made their getaway, they went to Supervalu Mountmellick where they attempted to steal €200 of groceries and again were interrupted by staff.

Gardaí in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick carried out enquiries and intercepted the two males detaining them and recovering all stolen property.

"Our retailers and staff are working hard enough in the current climate without this activity occurring," gardaí said.

"Be alert when out shopping and report any suspicious behaviour to the retailer and let gardaí know."