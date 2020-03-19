Irish Water under fire at Tullamore Municipal District meeting

THE delay by Irish Water in completing a study into the sewerage capacity for the north side of Tullamore generated strong opinions at last Thursday's Tullamore Municipal District meeting.

''We have been waiting on the report for the last two years,'' an animated Councillor Declan Harvey said. ''We have problems with sewerage on Tyrell's Road for the last 30 years. There is also

raw sewerage going into the Tullamore River at the Tanyard side. During the summer if you go down to where the new Lidl is the smell is outrageous. It hadn't been noticed before because the river was overgrown, but when Lidl moved in they cleaned it up, now you can see the sewerage coming out of the pipes. Irish Water say it's a council issue. It was my understanding Irish Water took over all of this. It's their baby as far as I'm concerned. I'm pointing the finger at Irish Water,'' declared the Fianna Fail councillor.

In support Councillor Sean O'Brien said ''Irish Water are getting massive funding. I think we as a council need to know whose responsibility it is and why is it not being sorted. This is a fundamental problem.''

In response, Director of Services, Tom Shanahan explained there are four stages to the study and three are completed. The date for its overall completion is June of this year. However, he cautioned that when the study is finished funding will then have to be sourced to carry out any upgrading works and he added that Irish Water don't have huge amounts of funding available.

''But it is in their remit to deal with this. I will get the report soon, it will give us the way forward in terms of what needs to be upgraded . Then the work begins in lobbying and devising programs to carry out the works required,''

In relation to the ongoing problem at Tyrells Road, Mr Shanahan said the syphon under the canal is too narrow and during heavy rain it isn't able to cope, with the result sewerage comes up on the road. ''The obvious solution there is a bigger pipe has to go under the canal. That's self evident. We are waiting for the report to come with a timescale for that. There is still an issue about how long that will take and how much it costs,'' he added.

''In terms of the Tullamore river we have already told Irish Water what is required down there and are waiting for a response from them as to when they will do it and how they will fund it. They are saying it's a surface water issue.''

Mr Shanahan pointed out that Irish Water have spent €4.5m on drainage in the town centre. ''The centre of Tullamore will have a fit for purpose sewerage network, '' he added.

Councillor Danny Owens reiterated that the issue with the sewerage capacity network, has been coming up at meetings for year. ''I don't care if there are 104 stages in it. It is taking too long.

At this rate we are talking years ahead before rehabilitation works can take place. It will stymie development at that end of the town. I don't think it's good enough.'' Cllr Owens felt a ''stern letter'' should be sent to Irish Water from the Municipal District.

Tom Shanahan, stressed that ''Irish water work on the basis that developers will fund the upgrades required for development. To a large extent Irish water concentrate on sorting out problems that are there,'' he said.

Councillor Neil Feighery, commented that if the wastewater treatment system is at full capacity, then there is only so much scope developers will have to contribute to the actual cost. There has to be a bit of leeway it can't always be the developer taking the brunt of the cost. It would just hinder development particularly in Tullamore where there is huge demand for housing stock.''

''Are we saying here that the provision of proper infrastructure is the job of individual developers?'' asked Cllr Danny Owens. ''Surely to God it's the responsibility of Irish Water in conjunction with the Municipal District to provide the necessary wastewater facilities to supply the town. If it's purely down to developers then no wonder the houses built are out of reach of so many people.''

Tom Shanahan, pointed out that developers are not paying something they didn't pay before.

''Bare in mind prior to Irish water coming on board, developers had to pay a development contribution for water and waste water to the local authority which they now don't have. There is a different mechanism they are now paying it through the connection fee to Irish water,''