Penneys stores to close due to Covid-19 concerns

Penneys have announced that they are closing their stores in Ireland until further notice as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Penneys have 37 stores across the country.

A statement from Penney's stated: "With the health and welfare of our employees and customers front of mind, we have made the decision to close our stores in the Republic of Ireland, until further notice. Penneys has overcome many challenges over the past 50 years, and we pride ourselves on our agility and our ability to adapt. We thank all our employees, customers, suppliers and partners for their continued support."

Brown Thomas, BT2 and Arnotts physical stores are closed from 5pm today until further notice.