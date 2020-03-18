Bereaved families adjusting to new rules burying loved ones during coronavirus emergency

Families across Ireland who lose a loved one are adjusting to new rules restricting numbers attending funerals or other memorial events.

Mourners are being asked to stay from services and are being directed to webcams of churches where the funerals are taking place or being asked to sign online books of condolences.

All death notices are now quoting HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings and stating that a Private Funeral will take place.

Death notices are also asking people to refrain from shaking hand or hugging.

HSE guidelines on Covid-19 have restricted public indoor gatherings to less than 100 people who keep a social distance of up to 2 meters apart.

However many people are simply avoiding non-essential attendance at such events. Funeral undertakers are carefully advising bereaved families and guiding them through the new guidelines.

Death notices are regularly thanking people for their cooperation and understanding on the matter.

The HSE has published National Interim Guidelines for Funeral Directors on managing infection risks when handling deceased individuals.

The guidelines state that after death, the human body does not generally create a serious health hazard for Covid-19 infection.

“In the interests of infection control, all staff should use standard precautions as a matter of course, treating all human remains as though potentially infected.

“In the current situation waking in the domiciliary setting is not advised.

“It is likely that only a few key people close to the deceased will attend the funeral home. The coffin should remain closed. In exceptional circumstances where family members have not had the opportunity to view the remains in the hospital mortuary, the coffin can be opened. Staff must wear appropriate PPE to open the bag and fold it back leaving head, shoulders and arms exposed

“The family should be advised not to kiss the deceased and should clean their hands with alcohol hand rub or soap and water if they touch the deceased.”

The option of cremation is at the discretion of the family.

The restrictions will definitely remain in place until March 29 and it’s expected that they will continue for some time after that, until the coronavirus is under control.