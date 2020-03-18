Offaly recycling centres remain open for now amid coronavirus emergency

Recycling centres in Offaly are remaining open for now amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation. At this time, the recycling centres in Offaly will continue to operate as normal," the council said.

In order to protect customers and staff they are asking visitors to respect the following:

- Where possible please pay with card to avoid handling coins. Staff may reserve the right to refuse handfuls of small coins.

- We may also have to restrict the number of customers on-site at any one time to avoid the risk of infection.

- If instructed to remain in your vehicle please comply and the staff will get you through the site as quickly as possible.

"We appreciate your support and co-operation as we all navigate our way through this difficult time."

Please check out www.offaly.ie/eng/Services/Environment/Recycling/ for details of current opening hours.