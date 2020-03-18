Public cooperation needed to limit the effects of coronavirus Covid-19 urges Laois Offaly TD

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley is asking everybody to follow HSE and Chief Medical Officer's instructions regarding hygiene and limiting social contact etc.

"It is very clear that these precautions are necessary and will limit the spread of the virus. I am urging people to check in on elderly and vulnerable neighbours and to ensure they have essential goods.

"Unfortunately, panic/bulk buying is taking place in shops and supermarkets and it is important not to engage in this. This practice is denying essential food supplies and other goods for households. Retailers are adamant that all supplies to shops are running as normal.

"Sinn Féin is actively engaged with the Government and other parties in terms of putting in place whatever measures are necessary. Whatever emergency legislation is needed, we stand ready to assemble in the Dáil to pass it at the shortest possible notice," said Deputy Stanley.