'We must ensure no one is left behind in coronavirus emergency' - Offaly TD

Independent TD for Laois/Offaly Carol has said she welcomes the publication of the National Action Plan to deal with the Covid-19 crisis and the publication of the Health Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Bill 2020.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, made a statement to the nation in which he made it clear that older members of our society may be required to self-isolate for a prolonged period of time in the near future.

“The publication of the Action Plan and the Emergency Measures legislation is a clear indication that all possible speed is being taken in terms of coordinating a whole of government approach.

"I want to welcome that and to make it clear that I will play as constructive a role as necessary when the Bill is presented before the Dáil for consideration.

"The Action Plan outlines a number of significant steps being taken across all sectors of our society and economy; and by and large they are very welcome, proportionate and necessary.

"I am also conscious that the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, is meeting today with the main pillar banks through the Banking Payments Federation.

"I want absolute assurances that robust demands to protect the public interest will front and centre at that meeting.

"The Irish people carried the banks through their own crisis. It is high time that this was reciprocated.

"We need an immediate assessment of what it would take to implement mortgage and rent freezes and ongoing flexibility for farms and the SME sector.

"That assessment must then be put into action as soon as possible so that households, families and businesses do not have the additional pressure of trying to source repayments when their incomes streams have dried up or collapsed entirely,” concluded Deputy Nolan.