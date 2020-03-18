First residents to move into Offaly Direct Provision Centre this week

The Department of Justice has confirmed to the Offaly Express that asylum seekers will begin moving into a new Direct Provision Centre in Tullamore this week.

A spokesperson said: "In line with our commitment to keep the community informed to the greatest extent possible, the Department of Justice and Equality is announcing that the first residents are moving into the Marian Hostel Accommodation Centre in Tullamore this week.

"The Department would like to thank councillors, and council officials, for their support in the establishment of this dedicated centre which will provide a range of government services in line with new standards.

"We would also like to thank the local community for its support. We look forward to the establishment of a Friends of the Centre Group in the time ahead," they concluded.

The establishment of the centre caused some controversy last month after its opening was announced without public consultation. The Department and company behind the centre later met with councillors.