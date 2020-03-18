Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

According to Met Eireann, high pressure will become the main influence on our weather, bringing mostly settled conditions with lots of dry weather and light winds in the coming days but it will be colder than normal with frosty nights.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for sunny spells in the northwestern half of the country will extend southwards and eastwards and lingering rain in the south and east will be cleared away. There'll be a few showers in the north later. Highest temperatures 6 to 8 degrees but feeling higher in the sunshine with light to moderate westerly winds.

Mainly dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. There'll be scattered showers in the north and west and cloud will increase in the south with perhaps a little drizzle in southern coastal areas by morning. A cold, frosty night with minimum temperatures of minus 2 to plus 2 degrees in light winds, temperatures will be higher on the south coast where cloud lingers.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday for Ireland is for it to be largely dry with sunshine extending to all areas, although it may stay cloudier on the south coast for a time with the risk of patchy drizzle or rain continuing. Northeast winds will be light initially becoming moderate as the day goes on. Highest temperatures 6 to 8 degrees.

Dry, cold and mostly clear with a widespread sharp frost on Thursday night. Lows of -3 to +1 degrees, coldest away from the east coast, in a light to moderate northeast breeze.

There will be a cold, frosty start to Friday then dry with good spells of sunshine. Cloud will increase from the south during the afternoon, with rain pushing into the southwest through the evening. Highs of 8 or 9 degrees in moderate easterly winds. Feeling cold along the east coast. Becoming cloudy in all areas Friday night with rain in much of the south and west of the country, turning to sleet in places. Lows of 1 to 4 degrees.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



Largely cloudy and mainly dry for most of the country on Saturday, however a mix of rain and sleet will affect western coastal counties through the day. Feeling cold in a moderate easterly breeze. Highs of 6 to 9 degrees. The rain and sleet clears on Saturday night. Cold in the northwest with frost and icy patches. A little less cold further south and east.

Mostly dry with good sunny spells on Sunday. Less cold than recent days with highs of 9 to 10 degrees in light winds.