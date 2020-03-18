An Post announces further measures as services continue despite coronavirus outbreak

An Post is taking a range of special measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff while maintaining Post Office and mail and parcel services nationwide.

Post Offices and Financial Services

*An Post and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) are working closely on measures to assist customers and help the national effort to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

* The majority of post offices will open from 8am this Friday, 20th March to facilitate OAPs who wish to conduct their business ahead of other customers,

* Customers impacted by Covid-19 may nominate a ‘Temporary Agent’ to act on their behalf by completing, in advance, a form available at post offices and online at anpost.com/tempagent.

* Post Offices have introduced Social Distancing and other practical measures to safeguard customers and staff.

* Post Office staff will capture customer details directly, avoiding the need for customers to handle counter equipment such as signing pads and pens. Display boards, floor signs and staff will remind customers to remain apart from other people while in the Post Office.

Mail & Parcel Services

* Due to the exceptional commitment of postal staff throughout the country we endeavour to maintain collection and delivery services for as long as possible.

* Customers are no longer being asked to sign for mail deliveries requiring signature, rather the Postperson will sign to confirm the delivery in the presence of the customer. Undeliverable items will be kept at An Post local delivery offices for collection by customers on production of proof of address and photo ID.

* Flight cancellations to and from a growing number of countries is impacting international services. See anpost.com for full details.

* A stamp price increase scheduled for March 18 has been postponed indefinitely while the country is in crisis. .

Debbie Byrne, An Post, Managing Director, An Post Retail says An Post recognises that the coming weeks will be difficult for customers. ‘’Our hope is that ongoing practical response to the needs of customers will help us playing our part in the national effort’’.

‘’An Post is conscious of our role in helping customers access cash and in facilitating local commerce wherever possible and this will continue.’’