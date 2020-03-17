€9.8 million approved for North Offaly road upgrades

Fine Gael Councillor Noel Cribbin has welcomed the news that €9.8 million is to be spent by Offaly County Council on upgrades to roads in the Edenderry Municipal District of North Offaly over the course of 2020.

87 projects across the district have now been approved.

Cllr Cribbin said the news is a welcome boost for the area and will improve its appeal as a location for business investment while making life easier for residents in the area.

Cllr Cribbin said: "I am particularly happy to see that this investment in the area’s infrastructure includes a €300,000 allocation for inner relief roads which will see badly needed upgrade works carried out at Monasteroris outside Edenderry.

"It's great to see that several areas which I had made representations on as being in urgent need of works have now been allocated the funds needed to get the works done."

He said: "I have worked consistently since becoming a councillor with our roads staff in Offaly County Council, to prioritise areas in Edenderry that had previously been neglected. These areas include Assumption Road, St Colmcille Road, Francis Street, Murphy Street and Castleview Park. I am happy to say that as a result of the representations made, the commitments I made to residents will now be fulfilled and 2020 will see works carried and completed to the highest standards."

Cllr Cribbin went on to say that he has worked closely with residents on three Community Involvement Schemes and as a result of this, works will be carried out at Ballynakill/Ballinrath, Clonmel Lane, Clonbullogue, and Figile Manor. The combined spend on the works in these areas totals almost €100,000.

Details of when the works will commence and traffic updates while the works are ongoing will be made available on the Offaly County Council website once confirmed.

Public realm works on JKL Street in Edenderry and in Daingean are scheduled to commence in the coming weeks. The works in Edenderry will include new pavements to match similar works around the Town Hall, tree planting and new public lighting.