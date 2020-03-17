Tullamore Credit Union issues notice to members during coronavirus outbreak

Tullamore Credit Union has issued a notice to customers as to how it will work to provide service and access to their funds during the period of COVID19 situation.

As part of the measures to provide a continuing level of service, while protecting the health of members and staff, Tullamore Credit Union has advisd of the following:

You can continue to access funds, make payments and purchases using our online services and current account facilities, including our debit card. See details below.

Apply online via www. tullamorecu.ie, by phone 1 800 56 55 55 or by email currentaccount@tullamorecu.ie

As and from Wed 18th March, our Loans Team will operate on the following basis:

In the office, by appointment only – please call 1 800 56 55 55 to arrange

By telephone loan application - please call 1 800 56 55 55

By online loan application, via our website www.tullamorecu.ie

By applying through our app, cuAnywhere

Remember if you have on-line access to your account, you can view balances etc. If you have forgotten your log-in details or passwords, please email info@tullamorecu.ie