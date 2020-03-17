Offaly County Council dealing with burst water main in Tullamore

Offaly County Council is currently dealing with a burst water main in Tullamore.

The areas affected are Church Hill, New Road and Church Road. Repair crews are working to rectify problem.

Crews are working to repair the burst as quickly and as safely as possible to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in in the area. It is expected that the repair will be completed by 1pm and it may take two to three hours for normal supply to return to all impacted customers as the network re-fills.

Irish Water and Offaly County Council understand the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while they work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Offaly County Council regret any inconvenience caused.