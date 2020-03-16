'We will survive this' - 107-year-old Offaly business closes due to coronavirus

An Offaly barbershop has posted a positive post despite anmouncing its temporary closure due to coronavirus.

John Smyth's Barbershop posted: "In the interest of our customers and staff’s health and safety, Smyth’s Barbershop will be closed until further notice.

"Opened since 1913, the Smyth family business has survived the Great War and Spanish Flu of 1918, Civil War, WW2 and TB in 1950s.

"We will survive this uncertain time. Thank you for your understanding and stay well," they concluded positively.

Many businesses around the country, including pubs and hotels have closed to stop the spread of the virus. 140,000 jobs have been lost so far.