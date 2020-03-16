Offaly GAA clubs rally to help vulnerable during coronavirus emergency

The pitches and dressing rooms are sitting silent but Offaly's GAA clubs are still abuzz with community spirit.

A whole host of clubs and groups in the county are offering their help to the most vulnerable in their communities. The clubs took to social media in recent days to offer help getting groceries and medicines to elderly and vulnerable residents.

The clubs include:

Edenderry GAA

Rhode GAA

Shannonbridge GAA

Kilcormac-Killoughey

You can find out more about who to contact on the clubs' Facebook pages. Let us know if your club is offering help.