Tullamore Tribune printing as normal this week

Ger Scully, editor of the Tullamore Tribune, has moved to reassure the public that the paper will be published as normal this week.

The paper will be on the newsstands on Wednesday morning.

"Journalists and advertising personnel are working on this week's edition but we would ask customers to contact us by phone or email rather than calling to our offices due to Covid 19 restrictions," Ger said.

The paper's contact details are as follows: Phone 057 9321152; email editor@tullamoretribune.ie/advertising@tullamoretribune. ie.