Offaly showjumper wins behind closed doors in the US

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny has continued his incredible run of form, by taking victory in the $137,000 Horseware Ireland three-star Grand Prix at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida, USA.

The event, held on Saturday last, took place behind closed doors due to coronavirus measures.

Riding Scarlett du Sart Z, owned by Vlock Show Stables LLC, World No.7 Kenny was one of 12 combinations to make it into the jump-off. He crossed the line clear in 33.54 seconds to claim victory ahead of Israel’s Sydney Shulman with J-Boston S.E (33.96).

“I’ve been very lucky – I had a good winter and all the horses went very well,” said Kenny of his season at WEF. “I had a great feeling coming into this winter because I have an incredible group of horses, and I’m very lucky that I have those horses.”

Kenny got the ride on Scarlett du Sart Z, a 10-year-old Zangersheide mare (Stakkato de hann x First Bride), when the horse was seven-years-old and has high hopes for the mare’s future, saying, “This is a mare that Teddy Vlock and his owner bought for me, and we’ve been slowly producing her. She’s really starting to turn a corner, and I think she’s an incredibly talented horse that will end up jumping at the highest level.

“I didn’t get to see Sydney go, but Hardin [Towell] said to me that she was very fast so I was going to have to do everything to beat her,” continued Kenny. “I was lucky I got a good shot to the third-to-last jump, which meant I could do seven to the second to the last, which I think was less than everyone else and where I won it.”