Offaly TD confident of 'social solidarity' in Laois-Offaly

Independent TD for Laois/Offaly, Carol Nolan, has said that although the latest measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will place a major strain on our social and educational lives, "communities must unite to assist those most in need."

Deputy Nolan was speaking following the announcement of measures last week which saw the closure of all schools, pre-schools and colleges along with a recommendation for pubs to close and for all public gatherings of 100 people or more to be avoided:

“There can be no doubt that these measures are going to place a significant and prolonged strain on families and communities as they come to terms with the scale of the public health crisis confronting us," Deputy Nolan said.

"I am confident however that our communities here in Laois and Offaly will pull together to display the kind of social solidarity that will make the time ahead more bearable.

"I am thinking especially of the need to ensure that our older friends and family are looked after and that those with underlying or ongoing health issues are prioritised in terms of access to care.

"From an economic point of view, businesses and farms will also be severely tested, especially if farmers or farm workers have to self-isolate.

"That is why I am encouraging everyone in the SME, rural, or retail sector to ensure that are informed about the supports that are being made available during the next few months.

"I am also appealing to banks to follow through with their statements that they will show flexibility and understanding to businesses and families that will experience adverse financial conditions as a result of the inevitable economic downturn.

"Our healthcare workers must also be protected and supported as they face the brunt of this on the frontline.

"Together we can come through this.

"I have great confidence that our communities will work together to reduce the challenges that we are all going to face,” concluded Deputy Nolan.