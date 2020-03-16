Offaly County Council offices CLOSED to the public due to coronavirus

Offaly County Council offices have closed to the public this morning, Monday, March 16.

In a statement, the council said: "Offaly County Council has further reviewed arrangements for access to its services arising

from the Covid 19 pandemic. In order to prioritise the protection of public health all public offices of Offaly County Council will close from 11am on Monday, March 16 until further notice.

"This includes the offices of the Municipal Districts of Birr, Edenderry and Tullamore. Essential services will continue to be provided online, by post and over the phone. Details of these services are available on our website www.offaly.ie."

For further information, contact 057-9346800 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday excluding Public Holidays or

email customerservices@offalycoco.ie.

Outside of normal working hours of hours please contact 1890 750 750.

The following essential services will be maintained:

Water Supply and waste water treatment Phone 1890 750 750

Housing and Homeless Services email or phone appointments only housing@offalycoco.ie 0579346800

Fire and Emergency Services Phone 999

Operation of Waste and recycling services environment@offalycoco.ie 0579346800

Road Maintenance and Traffic Safety roads@offalycoco.ie 0579346800

Municipal Districts:

birrmd@offalycoco.ie 0579124900

edenderrymd@offalycoco.ie 0469731256

tullamoremd@offalycoco.ie 0579352470

Motor Tax available online www.motortax.ie

Cash Office cashoffice@offalycoco.ie 0579357414

Planning – Full guidance on accessing Planning services while the public planning counter is closed are available at www.offaly.ie Email planning@offalycoco.ie or phone 0579346800

The following services are temporarily discontinued until further notice;

Motor Taxation counter, Áras an Chontae

Cash Office, Áras an Chontae

Housing Services Counter, Áras an Chontae

Planning Counter, Áras an Chontae

All community and public events organised by Offaly County Council

The above provisions will remain in place until further notice and will be subject to review pending further announcements by Government.