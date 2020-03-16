Offaly County Council offices CLOSED to the public due to coronavirus
Offaly County Council offices CLOSED to the public due to coronavirus
Offaly County Council offices have closed to the public this morning, Monday, March 16.
In a statement, the council said: "Offaly County Council has further reviewed arrangements for access to its services arising
from the Covid 19 pandemic. In order to prioritise the protection of public health all public offices of Offaly County Council will close from 11am on Monday, March 16 until further notice.
"This includes the offices of the Municipal Districts of Birr, Edenderry and Tullamore. Essential services will continue to be provided online, by post and over the phone. Details of these services are available on our website www.offaly.ie."
For further information, contact 057-9346800 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday excluding Public Holidays or
email customerservices@offalycoco.ie.
Outside of normal working hours of hours please contact 1890 750 750.
The following essential services will be maintained:
Water Supply and waste water treatment Phone 1890 750 750
Housing and Homeless Services email or phone appointments only housing@offalycoco.ie 0579346800
Fire and Emergency Services Phone 999
Operation of Waste and recycling services environment@offalycoco.ie 0579346800
Road Maintenance and Traffic Safety roads@offalycoco.ie 0579346800
Municipal Districts:
birrmd@offalycoco.ie 0579124900
edenderrymd@offalycoco.ie 0469731256
tullamoremd@offalycoco.ie 0579352470
Motor Tax available online www.motortax.ie
Cash Office cashoffice@offalycoco.ie 0579357414
Planning – Full guidance on accessing Planning services while the public planning counter is closed are available at www.offaly.ie Email planning@offalycoco.ie or phone 0579346800
The following services are temporarily discontinued until further notice;
Motor Taxation counter, Áras an Chontae
Cash Office, Áras an Chontae
Housing Services Counter, Áras an Chontae
Planning Counter, Áras an Chontae
All community and public events organised by Offaly County Council
The above provisions will remain in place until further notice and will be subject to review pending further announcements by Government.
