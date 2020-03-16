Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Offaly town

Gardai in Offaly have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that took place in the county on Friday. 

A shop in the River Street area of Clara was targeted at 2.15pm on Friday, March 13 when a man armed with a knife threatened staff and stole the contents of the till. 

As a result of investigations into a number of incidents, including the robbery in Clara, investigating Gardai assisted by Tullamore Detective Unit have arrested a male.

This person will be appearing before court charged in connection with these matters.