Pharmacy chain with outlets in Offaly announces new measures due to coronavirus

A pharmacy chain with three stores in Offaly has announced a raft of policies due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Ryans Pharmacy has stores in Edenderry, Rhode and Daingean in Offaly as well as Rathangan and Derrinturn in Kildare.

In a Facebook post today, the pharmacy chain announced the following.

"The safety of our staff and customers is paramount to us here in Ryans Pharmacy. From today we will be implementing the following policies.

All NEW prescriptions can be emailed to your relevant pharmacy. You will need to bring the original prescription with you to collect the medication.

Rathangan: roz@ryanspharmacy.ie

Edenderry: paul@ryanspharmacy.ie

Derrinturn: barry@ryanspharmacy.ie

Rhode: alison@ryanspharmacy.ie

Daingean: daing.disp@ryanspharmacy.ie

Existing prescriptions may be phoned in. If you must drop in your prescription we ask you do so promptly and leave the store to call back at an advised time. We advise customers to wait in the car and we can call you when your prescription is ready

Phone no:

Edenderry 0469731046

Rathangan 045524747

Derrinturn ‭046 955 2988‬

Rhode 046 9737744

Daingean ‭057935 3767‬

You may nominate a relative or neighbour to collect your medication. We will also be insisting on social distancing. We will be limiting the amount of customers per store.

If queuing outside the pharmacy, please observe the social distancing 1-2 metre rule to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 within our communities

Unless absolutely necessary please don’t bring in children vulnerable groups or large groups into the stores. Please remain behind the lines at counters unless asked by a staff member to come forward. As much as possible we ask you to use contactless payments.

Please be aware we are not trying to inconvenience anyone but these measures are to keep us all safe. We will continue to monitor and change policies accordingly. Thank you all for you patience and co operation."