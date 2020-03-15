Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to be changeable and unsettled at first but becoming mainly dry in the second half of the week. It will also get colder as the week goes on with frosty nights.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry and bright in most parts on Monday morning, but it will be cold with overnight frost gradually clearing. Rain will move into western areas tomorrow afternoon and will move eastwards, heavy at times, particularly in the west. Rain will become patchier in nature by the evening and many parts of the east and southeast will remain dry but increasingly cloudy. It will become breezy across the country tomorrow as southwesterly winds gradually freshen, with strong and gusty winds developing along west and northwest coasts. Highest temperatures 8 to 11 degrees.

Mostly cloudy, with patchy rain and drizzle for a time on Monday night but becoming mainly dry towards morning. Mild, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes.

The current weather forecast for Ireland for St Patrick's Day from Met Eireann is for a very mild and mostly cloudy day, with widespread rain in Connacht and in the western half of Ulster, heavy at times locally. Good dry spells elsewhere, with patchy rain and drizzle, but rain and drizzle will be persistent in western coastal areas of Munster. Highs of 10 to 14 or 15 degrees, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

Rain will extend southeastwards to all parts on Tuesday. Clearer, mainly dry conditions will follow from the northwest early on Wednesday morning, but it will turn colder. Lowest temperatures 3 to 6 degrees, coldest in Ulster and Connacht. Winds veering west to northwest and decreasing light to moderate with the clearance.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a cloudy and wet start in the east and south with rain gradually clearing southeastwards later in the afternoon but it may lingering along southern coasts for the day. Drier and brighter conditions in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, north to south in light northwesterly breezes.

At present there is some uncertainty re the clearance of the rain from southern coasts on Wednesday night but elsewhere there it will be cold with clear spells and showers along northern and northwestern coasts. Low of -2 to +3 north to south, in light northerly breezes.

Thursday and Friday will be cold but mainly dry, with sunny spells by day. A few scattered showers will occur in northern and northwestern coastal areas, some possibly wintry. Colder than normal, with daytime highs of 6 to 9 degrees and frosty nights. Winds mostly light to moderate and north to northeasterly in direction.