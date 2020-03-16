Plans for major development at Offaly GAA club halted after planning permission denied

Plans for a major development at an Offaly GAA club have been halted after Offaly County Council denied planning permission.

Durrow GAA Club had planned to construct a gym and sports hall and a new all-weather playing pitch with floodlights. Also included in the plans were floodlights to the existing pitch and walkway and outdoor gym equipment.

The club's grounds are situated alongside the N52 between Tullamore and Kilbeggan.

After further information was sought, the club dropped plans for the gym and the floodlighting of the main pitch and submitted a report on the effect of the floodlighting on the all weather pitch.

However despite these changes to the plans, permission for the remaining aspects of the development were denied. A full decision has not yet been published on the county council website.