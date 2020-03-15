Offaly GAA club eyes baby boom for future teams amid coronavirus

Reigning Offaly senior football champions Ferbane are eyeing an all-conquering minor team.in 18 years time as a result of coronavirus social distancing.

In a much-needed light hearted note, the club posted: "We understand that further measures are to be taken by the Government in the coming days to delay the spread of Coronavirus. These measures will inevitably result in a baby boom in December."

Never missing an opportunity, they added: "We wish to appeal to all members to please exercise abstinence for just a couple of weeks.

"A critical mass of January babies will massively improve our chances of success in the Offaly Minor Championship in 2038," they elaborated.

Well played, lads!