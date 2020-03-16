Large retail building in centre of Tullamore put up for sale

A large retail building in the centre of Tullamore has been put up for sale with an asking price of €595,000.

The building is on the corner of William Street and Patrick Street and offers in the region of circa 3,600 sq/f over three floors.

The building offers frontage on to both streets. There are two ground floor units offering a combined ground floor area of c. 1,250 sq/f which are currently occupied.

The first-floor unit is a former jewellery store and is in good condition throughout and there is further office space on the second-floor which is currently being used for prayer meetings.

The entire existing rent roll for the building is approximately €56,680 per annum.