Parents contacted over confirmed coronavirus case at Offaly sports blitz

A number of parents have been contacted in recent days after their children came into contact with a confirmed coronavirus case at a rugby blitz in Offaly.

The HSE has already contacted parents concerned and have said the contact with their children was "low risk" in terms of transmitting the virus. They describe such interactions as "casual contacts."

The underage blitz occurred on Sunday, March 8, at Birr RFC. A coach in attendance at that blitz is understood to have tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19 earlier this week.

The coach is displaying no symptoms and it's believed his positive test is due to close contact with another confirmed case.

Parents were contacted with guidelines to follow, including monitoring their children for symptoms and observing the advice of the HSE with regard to isolating and social distancing.

They were urged to contact their GP if their child showed any of the symptoms associated with the virus, including coughing, fever and shortness of breath.

Rugby clubs involved, including Roscrea RFC, have told other coaches to also advise parents to get in touch with a specified HSE contact if required.

For more information and advice, visit www.hse.ie.