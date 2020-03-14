BREAKING: Government advises against non essential travel to six more European countries

The Government has today advised against non-essential travel to another six European countries.

The six countries are the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Malta, Poland, and Slovakia.

In a statement, Tanaiste Simon Coveney stated, "as countries impose new travel restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19 there will be more disruption to travel routes. A growing number of countries are also imposing restrictions on entry and exit. Given the consequences for travellers, Irish citizens should exercise a high degree of caution when making travel plans particularly in Europe.

For this reason my Department is now advising against non-essential travel to the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Malta, Poland, and Slovakia. We will also be providing additional guidance on Spain, which remains at non-essential travel, while Italy remains at no travel.

Our consular advice line will be open through the weekend and our embassies and consulates will be using social media to keep citizens informed on a rapidly changing environment for international travel."