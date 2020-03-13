Offaly court hears drink-driver served just four days of two-month prison sentence

A man served just four days of a two-month sentence which was imposed on him for drink-driving, Tullamore Circuit Court has heard.

“You wonder what we're doing up here, really,” remarked Judge Keenan Johnson after hearing about the short detention of Simonas Medeika, 39, Tanara, Broadford, Co Kildare.

A Lithuanian man, Mr Medeika was appealing against a six-month prison sentence which had been imposed for a more recent drink-driving offence.

In all, the court was told the man had three convictions for drink-driving since 2017 and a 10-year ban had been imposed on him for the last one in October 2019.

Rory Hanniffy, BL, told the court the appeal was made against the prison sentence only because Mr Medeika accepted he would not be driving but was concerned about the effect his incarceration would have on those dearest to him.

He had one child and a long-term partner and now lived from Monday to Friday in Edenderry because of his employment and had to pay €900 a month in rent for his family home in Broadford and another €200 a month in Edenderry.

Judge Johnson said he was at a loss as to what could be done to get it through to some people as the man had been disqualified twice.

Mr Hanniffy said the appellant was prepared to provide samples of his urine for analysis to confirm he was off drink.

He had a long-standing problem with alcohol but could not drink because of stomach issues.

Judge Johnson said the man had an appalling record and he increased the 10-year driving ban to 15 years, saying that he could not apply for the restoration of his licence after two-thirds of the ban had elapsed.

He also increased the prison sentence from six months to nine months but suspended it for 15 years on condition Mr Medeika keep the peace and be of good behaviour.