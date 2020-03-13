Offaly entries impressing during judging of Texaco Children's Art Competition
Judging of the 25,800 entries received in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition is currently underway with winners to be announced in mid-April.
Pictured is adjudicator Seán Kissane admiring one of the entries received from students in County Offaly this year entitled ‘Suffering of Mother Nature’ by a pupil from Scoil Bhríde, Edenderry.
In all, over 350 young Offaly artists submitted entries this year.
Currently in its 66th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is the longest-running art sponsorship in Ireland.
First held in 1955, it is hosted annually by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.
