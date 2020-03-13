Offaly women graduate as pharmacy technicians
Offaly women graduate as pharmacy technicians
Three Offaly women became pharmacy technicians at The Irish Pharmacy Unions Pharmacy Technicians Graduation 2020.
The ceremony took place at the Mansion House, Dublin, recently.
Rachel Hannon, Tedder's Pharmacy, Edenderry; Mandy Maloney, Kinsella's Medical Hall Edenderry; and Georgina Maloney, Kinsella's Medical Hall, Edenderry were pictured with Daragh Connolly, President of the Irish Pharmacy Union.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on