Offaly County Council releases statement on services amid coronavirus concerns

Offaly County Council has issued a Covid 19 public notice on their services to the public.

In a statement on Friday, OCC said: "Offaly County Council has reviewed arrangements for access to its services arising from the statement by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar on March 12. Non-essential meetings and events have been postponed. Services to the public will remain available at our offices during normal opening hours; however, we are asking that attendance at our offices is avoided where possible. This to protect the public and staff and is in line with government advice."

"We have a range of services available online at www.offaly.ie or you may wish to contact us at customerservices@offalycoco.ie or Tel: 057-9346800. Out of hours please contact 1890 750 750

Other contacts available for direct queries are:

Birr Municipal District birrmd@offalycoco.ie 0579124900

Edenderry Municipal District edenderrymd@offalycoco.ie 0469731256

Tullamore Municpal District tullamoremd@offalycoco.ie 0579352470

Housing housing@offalycoco.ie 0579346800

Planning planning@offalycoco.ie 0579346800

Motor Tax motortax@offalycoco.ie 0579346800

Roads roads@offalycoco.ie 0579346800

Environment environment@offalycoco.ie 0579346800

Cash Office cashoffice@offalycoco.ie 0579357414

Irish Water 1890 750 750

You can check the council website and social media channels for regular updates.

If you have any concerns in relation to Covid 19 please check www.hse.ie.

"The above provisions will remain in place up to and including Sunday, 29 March 2020, and will be subject to review pending further announcements by Government," OCC said.