Guests revealed for tonight's RTE Late Late Show

The guests have been revealed for tonight's RTE Late Late Show.

On this Friday night's Late Late Show, as the nation finds itself faced with increasing advisories in response to Covid 19, Dr. Sarah Doyle will be bringing Ryan through a "how-to" guide for self-isolating and self-quarantine.

Ryan and Dr Doyle will relocate to Fair City's Carrigstown set, using the Collins' house to take viewers through some measures everyone should take while at home in the coming weeks, and give some practical tips and demonstrations.

As we find ourselves dealing with Coronavirus, a panel of senior medics and other experts will be in studio, providing advice on best practice when it comes to reducing your chances of contracting the virus, consumer rights, and guidelines around the cancellation of sporting events.

Separately on the show, singer Niall Horan sat down with Ryan for an interview when he was last home in Ireland in January, and discussed everything from life after One Direction, to why he regrets not going to his debs in Mullingar, and whether he thinks he will ever reunite with his former bandmates. The pre-recorded interview will air tomorrow evening and also features a performance of Niall's latest single, No Judgement.

Also, Olive Foley, wife of the late Munster head coach Anthony Foley, will be talking about her beloved husband of 17 years. Olive will tell how Anthony, who passed away suddenly in 2016, was a gentle giant and a committed family man who lived for rugby.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9.35pm.