Tullamore gardai searching for owner of 'sum of cash' left in ATM

Gardai in Tullamore are searching for the owner of what's described as 'a sum of cash' that was left in an ATM.

The  money was left in the ATM at Leavys Centra, Henry Street Tullamore on Thursday evening. March 12.

It has been handed into Tullamore Garda Station. 