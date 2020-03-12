WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Today's Covid-19 round-up
Coronavirus
Heres todays Covid-19 (coronavirus) recap for March 12,2020:
- In an address to the public today, Taoiseah Leo Varadkar has outlined new Covid-19 measures. Varadkar outlined that the coronavirus "will continue to spread but it can be slowed." These measures will be in effect from 6pm today March 12 until March 29 2020-inclusive. These measures can be found here
- Social Distancing, is this our best Covid-19 containment measure? without social distancing recommendations there is an imminent threat to the containment process as people on public transport and in large crowds is regarded as being within one to two meters of a person who has contracted the virus for 15 minutes or more.
- The National Virus Reference Laboratory Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan with information on the escalation of confirmed cases in Ireland.
- Basketball Ireland suspended all sporting fixtures with the health and welfare of their members, coaches, players, and the wider community in mind.
- The GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have decided to suspend all activity at club, county and educational levels from today, March 12 2020 until March 29 2020 inclusive.
- The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation have put a range of supports in place for businesses who are closing doors due to coronavirus fears. This includes a €200m Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) Working Capital scheme for eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19.
- A staff member at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus.
- The Irish Defence Forces have taken precautions to limit the spread of the escalating coronavirus. The Defence Forces confirms that we have notified relevant personnel of the impending change to our force posture and all non-essential activities have been suspended
- St. Vincents University Hospital Dublin are urgently recruiting staff and medical professionals in a bid to reduce Covid-19 pressure.
