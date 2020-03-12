Kinnitty's Alanna picked for Leinster Floor Ball team

KINNITTY Special Olympics athlete, Alanna Browne has been picked to play for Leinster on the Floor Ball [indoor hockey] team following her club, Laois Laochra winning the Midlands Floor Ball final recently.



Team Leinster's panel was officially unveiled at a function in Newbridge last weekend, attended by Special Olympics Ireland Ambassador Micheal O Muircheartaigh and Irish women's international soccer star, Stephanie Roche.



They will line out in the Ireland Winter Games in Belfast on March 20 next. Alanna is the youngest player on the team and is delighted at being chosen.



She trains weekly with Laois Laochra and monthly at Special Olympics headquarters in Abbotstown.

Alanna would like to thank all her coaches and team mates. Her mother Catherine and all the family wish her well in the finals.