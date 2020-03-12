Young Offaly singer chosen for 'Teen Stars Ireland' competition

17-year-old Ferbane student Cian Egan has been chosen to take part in the Teen Stars Ireland competition.

Cian, who is a 5th-year student in Gallen Community School got word this week that he has been chosen to perform on stage for the national talent search.

He is in with a chance of winning a €5,000 prize.

Cian loves singing and is hoping to be starting gigs very soon. He has been getting his voice trained by Ferbane footballer Joe Maher for over a year now and this has made such a difference to his voice, the teenager told us.

He also thanked his music teacher, Ms Bracken, for all the help she has given him for a number of years.

Cian also congratulated Libby Daly and Katie Feighery on also getting into the Teen Stars Ireland competition. The competition is due to take place in Clane, Co Kildare on April 5.

You can follow Cian on social media @cianeganmusic.