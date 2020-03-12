Offaly community collects 2.5 tonnes of dumped rubbish

Offaly County Council has praised Bracknagh Community Association after a community litter pick.

Incredibly, the litter pick carried out last Saturday resulted in the collection of approximately 2.5 tonnes of rubbish.

"We are happy to work with any community-based organisation and provide gloves, litter pickers, bags and collection of bags in order to keep our county clean," the council said.

You can contact the council's Environment Section for more information at environment@offalycoco.ie or tel: 057 9357403.