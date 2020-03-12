Offaly gardai trying to reunite stolen bikes with owners

Gardaí are trying to reunite a number of stolen bicycles with their rightful owners.

Gardaí seized the collection of bikes in Tullamore during a search back in December.

They previously posted looking for owners but are once again appealing to people to get in touch if they think they own one of the bikes.

"Please be conscious that some of them may have been stolen within the past 18 months," they said.

Contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327052 without delay.

You can see pictures of the bicycles on the Laois-Offaly Garda Facebook page.