List of closures and event cancellations in Offaly as coronavirus response intensifies

As the Government announces the closure of all schools, colleges and childcare facilities, clubs and groups across the country are closing or cancelling events.

The Government advises all indoor gatherings of more than 100 people be cancelled and all outdoor events over 500 people be cancelled.

Here is a list of closures and cancellations in Offaly:

- All schools and childcare facilities will be closed from Friday, March 12 until March 29 inclusive

- All GAA, Ladies GAA and Camogie activities, including matches and training at all levels (applicable nationwide) cancelled

- All St. Patrick's Day Parades are cancelled

- Tullamore TradFest 2020 postponed

- Ferbane GAA Dinner Dance postponed

- St Brigid's Boxing Club in Edenderry is closed until further notice

- Rhode Parish Prayer Service on Friday and Croghan Hill mass on St. Patrick's Day cancelled

- Carol Nolan constituency offices closed

- All Offaly GAA Minor & Development Squad Training cancelled

- Edenderry Parish - Do This In Memory Of Me and Ceremony Of Light Masses postponed until school return

- Tullamore GAA - All activities, including matches, training and bingo cancelled

- Birr bingo in the Marion Hall is cancelled until further notice