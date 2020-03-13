JOBS ALERT: Five jobs available in Offaly today

Are you looking for a job? Here are five jobs available in Offaly today.

HACKNEY DRIVERS, D1 BUS DRIVERS & BASE OPERATOR

Hackney drivers and D1 bus drivers wanted. Part-time and full-time work. Also part-time base operator wanted for busy taxi office. Phone 2733 731

BAR PERSON

Bar person wanted with knowledge of food. Must be capable of taking charge. Phone 086 824 9787

PRESCHOOL ROOM LEADER

Little Stars Preschool in Rath have a vacancy for a room leader for afternoon sessions. 12.15pm to 3.15pm, Monday to Friday. Applicants must have Level 6 or higher in childcare & experience of working in childcare. Contact 087 992 1271

EXPERIENCED BAR STAFF

Experienced bar staff required. Flexible working hours. Call 086 450 4155

TARMACADAM ROLLER DRIVERS, PAVER OPERATORS & TARMAC GROUNDWORKS

Callington Ltd have and opening for experienced people for the positions above for residential, industrial and roadworks work. Call 087 226 0677.